An obsessively jealous bodybuilder who violently stabbed to death his ex-partner in front of her children and her mother in Endeavour Hills has lost his bid for appeal. Sven Lindemann, 53, pleaded guilty to murdering 39-year-old Monique Anita Lezsak, as well as recklessly causing injury…
Endeavour Hills killer loses appeal
-
Police presence set to be bolstered at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Over the next three months, Victoria Police will bolster patrols and Protective Services Officers at four metropolitan shopping…