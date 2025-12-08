A Pearcedale company was hit with a $10,000 fine and the cost of the cleanup after dumping 37,000 litres of drilling sludge near the Ovens River in August. EPA Victoria officers tracked down the offenders after receiving reports of a truck dumping sludge near Wangaratta,…
Pearcedale company hit with $10,000 fine
-
Police presence set to be bolstered at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Over the next three months, Victoria Police will bolster patrols and Protective Services Officers at four metropolitan shopping…