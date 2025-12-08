Over the next three months, Victoria Police will bolster patrols and Protective Services Officers at four metropolitan shopping centres, including Westfield Fountain Gate. It comes after numerous reported incidents including increased levels of retail theft and fights associated with weapons. The operation has been guided…
Police presence set to be bolstered at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
