Casey Council has introduced a new online booking system for community facilities. The new system, called SpacetoCo, can be accessed via Casey’s website. According to the council’s media release, SpacetoCo makes it easy to search for the municipalities’ 38 venues, view the spaces and facilities…
Casey Council introduces new community facility booking system
Casey fire brigades deployed to support efforts against raging bushfires
As out of control blazes in the North East of Victoria continue to burn under catastrophic and extreme fire conditions, many of Casey’s Country Fire…