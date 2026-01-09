As out of control blazes in the North East of Victoria continue to burn under catastrophic and extreme fire conditions, many of Casey’s Country Fire Authority (CFA) brigades have rallied to send crews, tankers and medical assistance to help. Specifically, CFA Brigades from Berwick, Narre…
Casey fire brigades deployed to support efforts against raging bushfires
Crews tackling grassfire at Manks Road
Emergency services are responding to a grass fire at Manks Road, Kooweerup. According to VicEmergency, the fire is under control with 10 vehicles responding. Authorities…