A Clyde North nurse has become a national finalist to represent Victoria at the 2026 Mrs Galaxy Australia Pageant, using the platform to advocate for mental health and well-being education. For Clyde North local Shehara Fernando, applying for a pageant was a big step beyond…
Clyde North nurse steps onto national pageant stage for mental health
-
Crews tackling grassfire at Manks Road
Emergency services are responding to a grass fire at Manks Road, Kooweerup. According to VicEmergency, the fire is under control with 10 vehicles responding. Authorities…