Crews tackling grassfire at Manks Road

Emergency services are responding to a grass fire at Manks Road, Kooweerup. According to VicEmergency, the fire is under control with 10 vehicles responding. Authorities state there is currently no threat, but to stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: Keep the roads…
