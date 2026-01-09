In an extraordinary life of service, Bill Warner OAM’s most extraordinary year might well be his 100th. The three-time Springvale mayor, former police officer and leader of Freemasons, Scouts and a bevy of organisations reached his life’s century on 23 December. “I’ve had a fascinating…
PERSON OF THE YEAR DANDENONG: Miracle mayor’s tale of survival
Casey Council introduces new community facility booking system
Casey Council has introduced a new online booking system for community facilities. The new system, called SpacetoCo, can…