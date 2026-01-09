The intersection of Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road in Clyde North will close in all directions from 7pm Monday 12 January until mid-February, while major upgrade works take place. Signed detours will include Grices Road, Bells Road, Hardys Road, Linsell Boulevard, Greaves Road and Narre…
Thompsons Road intersection closes for upgrade
Crews tackling grassfire at Manks Road
Emergency services are responding to a grass fire at Manks Road, Kooweerup. According to VicEmergency, the fire is under control with 10 vehicles responding. Authorities…