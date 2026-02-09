A proposed conservation zone for a private Cranbourne land was removed on legal advice from the State Government and replaced with a conservation overlay, with the Casey Council claiming that both approaches would achieve the same protection outcome. But the future rezoning could be possible…
Bandicoot corridor rezoned after State’s legal advice
