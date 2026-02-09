Home » State Government promises new emergency facilities for Casey Hospital
,

State Government promises new emergency facilities for Casey Hospital

With the official plans for the expansion of Casey’s emergency department debuted, the state government is progressing on its $280 million project, with Icon set to lead and deliver the expansions. The project will allow the already busy emergency department to treat an extra 52,000…

    Subdivision pleas blocked by Government

    After more than a decade of petitioning, Pakenham’s landowners say they are still being ignored, despite the Minister for Planning weighing in on their concerns. Last year in Parliament, East…

    Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

    A pair have been charged after a man was allegedly struck with a hammer in Cranbourne on Friday 6 February. Casey CIU detectives say the man was involved in a…

    Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out with speed. Greater Dandenong Council…

    Minister’s warm welcome to Wellsprings

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532816 Wellsprings for Women welcomed the Federal Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Dr Anne Aly, who saw first hand the South East-based centre’s efforts to…

    Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have…

    Lions farewell local legend

    The Pakenham Football Club is mourning the loss of one of its most devoted and respected volunteers, ‘Colonel’ Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully on Sunday evening aged 96. Mr…

    Teens deliberately set Dragon Park ablaze

    Police are investigating a deliberately lit fire at Dragon Park in Lakeside, causing damage to public property. Investigators have been told three boys and a girl were seen lighting books…

    Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to…

    Lofty hopes for Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market – which…

    The power of self-acceptance

    Intrinsic in feelings of hope is the acceptance of the self and then the acceptance of the situation with the faith that there is some benefit in it. This attitude…