With the official plans for the expansion of Casey’s emergency department debuted, the state government is progressing on its $280 million project, with Icon set to lead and deliver the expansions. The project will allow the already busy emergency department to treat an extra 52,000…
State Government promises new emergency facilities for Casey Hospital
Digital Editions
-
Bandicoot corridor rezoned after State’s legal advice
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 262016 A proposed conservation zone for a private Cranbourne land was removed on legal advice from the State Government…