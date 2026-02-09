Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad have charged two men as part of an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Doveton last year. Emergency services were initially called about 2pm on 30 October following reports of a man with a gunshot wound inside a…
Two men charged as part of Doveton non-fatal shooting investigation
