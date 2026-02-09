A proposed electronic billboard on Cameron Street in Cranbourne has been rejected by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, backing Casey Council’s refusal. VCAT Member Katherine Paterson ruled on 6 February that the major promotional sky sign proposed by Maple Media Pty Ltd would have…
VCAT blocks digital billboard near Cranbourne homes
