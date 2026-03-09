Investigations are still ongoing after two masked men armed with knives allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle in Hallam in February. A man was driving along an intersection in Hallam between Sasha Court and Hinrichsen Drive on 17 February about 10pm when a man, knife…
Attempted carjacking in Hallam, police seek offenders
Digital Editions
-
Armed duo attempt carjack in Hallam
Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after two men armed with knives attempted to carjack a vehicle in Hallam last month. A 20-year-old male…