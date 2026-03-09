Home » Club honours donor legacy
,

Club honours donor legacy

A revived community group in Casey has celebrated its official inauguration, honouring the legacy of a local organ donor. The Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. held its inauguration ceremony on Friday 27 February, marking a new chapter to promote social cohesion and multicultural inclusion. Secretary…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Cranbourne public housing tenant takes mould dispute to VCAT

    Cranbourne public housing tenant takes mould dispute to VCAT

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538359 A Cranbourne public housing tenant said his two-year-old son cannot live with him because of severe mould contamination in his home, despite the…

  • Massage parlour rubs locals the wrong way

    Massage parlour rubs locals the wrong way

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536688 To the alarm of nearby parents and traders, a purported massage parlour with ‘optional VIP services’ is set to legitimately open two doors…

  • Eagles thrive in local derby

    Eagles thrive in local derby

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 Noble Park (173) has a lot of work to do in a very small space of time if it wants to challenge for…

  • Second pennant in six days

    Second pennant in six days

    CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS Celebration corks were once again heard popping at Cardinia Waters after securing a second pennant for the season with a convincing win over Berwick in the Division…

  • City unable to convert as Thunder suffer third loss in a row

    City unable to convert as Thunder suffer third loss in a row

    A disappointing Friday night at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex saw Dandenong City draw 0-0 with Caroline Springs in round four of the NPL. City has endured a less than desired…