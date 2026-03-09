A revived community group in Casey has celebrated its official inauguration, honouring the legacy of a local organ donor. The Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. held its inauguration ceremony on Friday 27 February, marking a new chapter to promote social cohesion and multicultural inclusion. Secretary…
Club honours donor legacy
Successful Chinese Lantern Festival celeberations
The Edelweiss Casey Choir celebrated the Chinese Lantern Festival on Sunday, with an event titled Blossom of Harmony: Lantern Festival Gala. Many attended the Hallam…