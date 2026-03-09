Honouring women who inspire Cardinia

The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the shire. The 2026 International Women’s Day event explored this year’s theme, Balancing the Scales Through Her Story, through storytelling, reflection,…
