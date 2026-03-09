South east residents are urged to make sure they are vaccinated against measles, with 10 cases of measles this year in the region. Measles has recently spread in Victoria among people who have not travelled overseas or visited known exposure sites. In the south east,…
Vaccination push as measles cases rise in Victoria
Honouring women who inspire Cardinia
The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the…