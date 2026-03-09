The 141st Warragul and West Gippsland Agricultural Show wrapped up last weekend, drawing crowds to the heart of Warragul for three days of agriculture, art, and entertainment. Visitors enjoyed a variety of competitions, from cooking, baking, and craft to budgerigar and rabbit shows. Livestock displays…
Warragul Show delights families
Honouring women who inspire Cardinia
The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the…