Protest erupts over shooting

Cardinia Shire residents stood in solidarity with hundreds of wildlife advocates at Lillydale Lake on 2 August, rallying to demand an end to Victoria’s commercial kangaroo shooting. The protest, led by the Victorian Kangaroo Alliance (VKA), followed the State Government’s rejection of Yarra Ranges Council’s…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 435471 Entries are open for the 20th anniversary of the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show. The iconic event…