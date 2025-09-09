Property developer Burbank Urban has been given the green light to develop a social housing project in the heart of Dandenong. The project includes 89 new homes for people currently on the Victorian Housing Register who have a priority need for housing, including those over…
Social housing tower approved in Metro Village
