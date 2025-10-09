Eight people have been arrested and a $15 million cannabis crop dismantled after police raids in the South East. Springvale Divisional Response Unit officers and other units raided a home on Havenstone Drive, Keysborough and a 20-acre property on Meadow Road, Devon Meadows at 7.30am…
$15m cannabis crop seized, eight arrests in Devon Meadows
