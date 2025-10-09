Five teens have been charged after being allegedly tracked in a stolen car by police and attempting a carjacking in Dingley. Air Wing officers located an allegedly stolen Mercedes utility travelling south on Lum Road, Wheelers Hill just before 4am on Thursday 9 October, police…
Five teens charged after alleged carjack attempt
$15m cannabis crop seized, eight arrests in Devon Meadows
Eight people have been arrested and a $15 million cannabis crop dismantled after police raids in the South East. Springvale Divisional Response Unit officers and…