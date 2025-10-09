Home » Major Veolia entity pays no tax in 2023-24
Major Veolia entity pays no tax in 2023-24

Global environmental services giant Veolia paid no corporate tax in 2023–24 under its new Australian holding company, despite earning $1.1 billion in total income, citing “legitimate tax deductions designed to encourage investment and innovation in local communities”. Among the company’s recent Australian investments in the…

