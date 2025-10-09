Home » No public notice for beefed-up Keysborough Townhouses estate
Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has fast-tracked a permit for a secretly beefed-up townhouse estate in Keysborough, despite Greater Dandenong Council’s objections. In early June, the developer Peet Keysborough submitted directly to the Minister for a permit for 164 double-storey townhouses at 182 Chapel Road. No…

