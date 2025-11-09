Thousands of people with complex disabilities are at risk of eviction from group homes that may close due to a looming funding crisis, say workers. As of 31 December, an eight-year, $2.1 billion state government wage subsidy to Supported Independent Living (SIL) home providers in…
30 disability homes ‘at risk’ in South East
