A man has been charged with stabbing a driver in Narre Warren South on Friday 7 November. Dandenong Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives say a man and woman were sitting in a car on The Esplanade when approached by a man known to them about…
Man charged over critical stabbing in Narre Warren South
-
30 disability homes ‘at risk’ in South East
Thousands of people with complex disabilities are at risk of eviction from group homes that may close due to a looming funding crisis, say workers.…