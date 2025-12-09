A public-private partnership is being explored to co-fund a scaled-down Dandenong Community Hub project. Greater Dandenong councillors voted on 8 December to halve the “oversized” proposed facility to keep it within its $30 million budget, as well as a possible PPP including “any air rights”…
Council considers PPP to fund smaller Hub
-
Trio sentenced for ‘menacing’ home attack
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A trio of men “moved like a violent little pack” in a “menacing” attack on a young family’s…