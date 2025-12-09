Trains on the Pakenham, Traralgon and Bairnsdale lines are disrupted, due to an emergency services incident at Berwick. The Department of Transport gave notice on Wednesday morning that buses are replacing metropolitan trains on the Pakenham Line between Dandenong and East Pakenham. Trains continue to…
Pakenham train line down after emergency incident
-
Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza
Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December. Emergency services were called to reports of a man…