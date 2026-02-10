Despite ongoing funding tensions between the CFA and the State Government, the Bayles community has rallied behind its volunteer firefighters, successfully reaching the fundraising goal to upgrade the air-conditioning at the Bayles Fire Brigade. In less than a month, the GoFundMe campaign has surpassed the…
Big win for firefighters
Digital Editions
-
Big win for firefighters
Despite ongoing funding tensions between the CFA and the State Government, the Bayles community has rallied behind its volunteer firefighters, successfully reaching the fundraising goal…