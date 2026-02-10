Casey Council is seeking community feedback on planned upgrades for two local activity centres at Pearcedale and Junction Village. The planned upgrades to the Pearcedale Village Shopping Centre include upgraded pathways and crossings, landscaping, seating, and wayfinding to create a vibrant public space that reflects…
Community input invited on Pearcedale, Junction Village upgrades
