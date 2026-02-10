Home » Cranbourne teacher’s head spins following $200,000 Lucky Lotteries win
Cranbourne teacher’s head spins following $200,000 Lucky Lotteries win

A Cranbourne teacher’s morning tea duty took an unexpected turn when an official from The Lott rang and revealed he’d chalked up a $200,000 win on the Lucky Lotteries draw. The Melburnian held the 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1765,…

    Cranny repelling relegation

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525932 CRANBOURNE BOWLS On a beautiful Saturday, what could be better than a game of lawn bowls. This Saturday was an apex day for…

    Qubella takes Woolamai Cup as Goodwin’s steal the spotlight

    It was a role reversal for the Goodwin family at the Woolamai Cup meeting on Saturday with Barry Goodwin following in the footsteps of his son Reece. A long-time horse…

    Swans in promising pose

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530051 Some Harry Hoekstra magic lifted Casey South Melbourne to another positive position after day one on Saturday in round 16 of Victorian Premier…

    Titans cause dramatic upset…but it’s not enough

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528963 Berwick Springs needed an outright victory against Keysborough to keep its season alive and the Titans almost got the job done. They won…

    Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533003 Momentum swings and shifting tides defined Dandenong’s day one matchup with Melbourne in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket. At Shepley Oval, the…