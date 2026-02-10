A Cranbourne teacher’s morning tea duty took an unexpected turn when an official from The Lott rang and revealed he’d chalked up a $200,000 win on the Lucky Lotteries draw. The Melburnian held the 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1765,…
Cranbourne teacher’s head spins following $200,000 Lucky Lotteries win
