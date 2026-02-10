Ex two-time Casey Mayor and VFL footballer Geoff Ablett has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), prompting his family to launch a fundraising campaign to help bring him home from the hospital. The diagnosis came just before Christmas after months of hospital stays and…
Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND
