,

“Neglect” leaves Fincks Road unsafe

Frustration is boiling over in Bayles as residents warn that dangerous conditions on Fincks Road are damaging vehicles and putting the community at risk. In a letter sent to Cardinia Shire Council, one resident said gravel had been placed on the road by contractors but…

  Big win for firefighters

    Big win for firefighters

    Despite ongoing funding tensions between the CFA and the State Government, the Bayles community has rallied behind its volunteer firefighters, successfully reaching the fundraising goal…

  Sofie potentially something special for Moody and Coleman

    Sofie potentially something special for Moody and Coleman

    Talented three-year-old filly Alpha Sofie has continued what looks to be a natural progression to Group 1 racing after making a one-act affair of the $200,000 Group 3 Peter Le…

  Formidable task for Lions

    Formidable task for Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS Pakenham One (Div 1) continued its disappointing year with a loss at home to Cranbourne One on Saturday. The Lions never seriously challenged the visitors at any stage…

  Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night. In Division 1, the big…

  Cranny repelling relegation

    Cranny repelling relegation

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525932 CRANBOURNE BOWLS On a beautiful Saturday, what could be better than a game of lawn bowls. This Saturday was an apex day for…

  Qubella takes Woolamai Cup as Goodwin's steal the spotlight

    Qubella takes Woolamai Cup as Goodwin’s steal the spotlight

    It was a role reversal for the Goodwin family at the Woolamai Cup meeting on Saturday with Barry Goodwin following in the footsteps of his son Reece. A long-time horse…