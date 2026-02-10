Home » Works start on 70 social-housing units in Dandenong
,

Works start on 70 social-housing units in Dandenong

Works have begun on 70 new social-housing apartments for low-income tenants in Dandenong’s CBD. Housing and Building Minister Harriet Shing turned the first sod on the $39 million project at the corner of Abbott and George streets on Monday 9 February. “This investment isn’t just…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Cranny repelling relegation

    Cranny repelling relegation

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525932 CRANBOURNE BOWLS On a beautiful Saturday, what could be better than a game of lawn bowls. This Saturday was an apex day for…

  • Qubella takes Woolamai Cup as Goodwin’s steal the spotlight

    Qubella takes Woolamai Cup as Goodwin’s steal the spotlight

    It was a role reversal for the Goodwin family at the Woolamai Cup meeting on Saturday with Barry Goodwin following in the footsteps of his son Reece. A long-time horse…

  • Swans in promising pose

    Swans in promising pose

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530051 Some Harry Hoekstra magic lifted Casey South Melbourne to another positive position after day one on Saturday in round 16 of Victorian Premier…

  • Titans cause dramatic upset…but it’s not enough

    Titans cause dramatic upset…but it’s not enough

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528963 Berwick Springs needed an outright victory against Keysborough to keep its season alive and the Titans almost got the job done. They won…

  • Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

    Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533003 Momentum swings and shifting tides defined Dandenong’s day one matchup with Melbourne in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket. At Shepley Oval, the…