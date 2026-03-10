The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate Theo Constantinou said Caldern supports and represents diverse members of Australia’s emergency services sector. Caldern aims to break down barriers,…
Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show
