A local community art group is making waves at this year’s Pakenham Show with a unique and environmentally conscious display. Petal and Palette, a community art initiative started by Lara Canty in collaboration with Moy-Yan Neighbourhood House and Garfield Community Garden, is showcasing its first-ever…
Community Art Group Makes Waves at Pakenham Show
Digital Editions
-
Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show
The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate…