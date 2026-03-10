A construction company hired to build the new Dandenong Oasis has avoided WorkSafe prosecution for the collapse of a steel roof at a Kew aquatic centre site after agreeing to an $850,000 enforced undertaking. ADCO Group Pty Ltd was charged by WorkSafe for allegedly failing…
Oasis builder avoids WorkSafe prosecution for Kew roof collapse
