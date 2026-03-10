Home » Servo Saver app launched as fuel prices soar
Servo Saver app launched as fuel prices soar

A fuel price reform is in effect from today, with the introduction of updated legal requirements for fuel retailers to improve fuel price transparency and predictability for motorists. Fuel retailers have to set their fuel price until 2pm a day before, with the capped price…

More News

    Seth has immediate impact

    Seth O’Hehir had quite the impact in his 54 balls of batting and 12.1 overs of bowling for Kooweerup A Grade this season. That’s all it took – in his…

    Community Art Group Makes Waves at Pakenham Show

    A local community art group is making waves at this year’s Pakenham Show with a unique and environmentally conscious display. Petal and Palette, a community art initiative started by Lara…

    Popular Adventure showbag is back

    The ever-popular Adventure Showbag is back at this year’s show on Saturday! Kids can travel from stand to stand collecting exciting items along the way, making it a fun-filled adventure.…

    Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show

    The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate Theo Constantinou said Caldern supports…

    Sheza heading for the stars

    Pakenham-trained filly Sheza Alibi has rubber-stamped her credentials as one of the up and coming stars of the Australian turf with a dominant victory in her first test at Group…

    Gallant Swans fall short

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537210 An enthralling two days of action at Mervyn Hughes Oval saw the qualifying final matchup of Casey South Melbourne and St Kilda come…

    Berwick advances: Where there is a Wills, there is a way

    Berwick breezed past Hallam Kalora Park and knocked out last year’s grand finalists with a seven-wicket win in the DDCA Turf 1 elimination final. The Hawks were just a couple…

    Nervous Panthers stay up

    A relegation standoff so tense the rule book had to be brought out. Devon Meadows survived one of the most memorable yet gruelling run chases in Casey Cardinia Cricket Association…

    Bloods book spot in decider

    Springvale South has flexed its muscles and done it again. The Bloods made it 3-0 against Buckley Ridges this season and booked a spot in the Dandenong District Cricket Association…

    Massaging the message: parlour makes changes after community concerns

    VIP Massage has covered over its website address and a QR code link at its soon-to-open Dandenong shopfront after growing community concerns. The changes were visible on Tuesday morning (10…