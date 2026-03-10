A fuel price reform is in effect from today, with the introduction of updated legal requirements for fuel retailers to improve fuel price transparency and predictability for motorists. Fuel retailers have to set their fuel price until 2pm a day before, with the capped price…
Servo Saver app launched as fuel prices soar
