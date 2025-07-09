Home » Cranbourne North teen sentenced over service station clash

Cranbourne North teen sentenced over service station clash

A Cranbourne North teenager has been sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment and a further 15-month community corrections order after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated burglary, affray, and theft; offences tied to a violent, gang-related clash at a Narre Warren service station. Mai Mut, 19 years…

  VFL contract for Wicker

    VFL contract for Wicker

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 402640 Berwick teenager Harry Canning has won a VFL contract with Box Hill. The key-position player signed with the…