An alleged-drink driver has blown 0.260 after being intercepted in Springvale early on Sunday 10 August. Springvale police say they tried to intercept the Holden while they were proactively patrolling a known high-risk driving location on Princes Highway about 1am. The driver allegedly got out…
High-end drink driver caught in Springvale
-
Kicking Goals and aiming high
South East residents have taken part in what is considered a groundbreaking job hunting initiative in the face of high youth unemployment rates. Thirteen participants…