South East residents have taken part in what is considered a groundbreaking job hunting initiative in the face of high youth unemployment rates. Thirteen participants took part in the six-week program and received support from allied health professionals with a focus on building self-confidence and…
Kicking Goals and aiming high
-
Kicking Goals and aiming high
South East residents have taken part in what is considered a groundbreaking job hunting initiative in the face of high youth unemployment rates. Thirteen participants…