The students at Tin Can Bay P-10 State School had a blast with book week. The students, and mums and dads, rose to the occasion and embraced the art of reading.

The library was busy each day with students given the opportunity to make pom pom animals, crowns, sun catchers, shrink keyrings, scratch art, bookmarks and paper bracelets.

Here are a few photos of the students showing off their favourite characters.