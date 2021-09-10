Fire and emergency opening

Rainbow Beach residents will have the best of emergency services following the recent completion of the sparkling facility on Rainbow Beach Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said they have allocated a total funding amount of $2.5 million for the provision of the Rainbow Beach Fire and Emergency Services Facility.

“The facility will accommodate both the Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) and State Emergency Service (SES) and create a full-time equivalent (FTE) of 8.25 jobs.

“It is expected to be completed in September 2021 and will be officially opened in October 2021.

“The facility will feature three bays and ample storage to effectively accommodate FRS and SES operations.

‘This increased capacity will allow QFES to cater for current and future demand in Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas.

“QFES staff are thrilled with the new facility and excited to be able to move in once the final fit-out is completed.”

Locals and visitors will have the benefit of the new facility after its opening in October and it will be an asset to the increasing population of locals and visitors to the region.