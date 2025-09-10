The Cardinia Civic Concert Band is thrilled to announce a very special upcoming concert featuring acclaimed Australian actor John Wood as guest artist. This highly anticipated event promises to bring together music, storytelling, and community spirit in an unforgettable evening of celebration and reflection. John…
Civic band tribute concert for the late Lyn Stephenson
Cardinia appoints new CEO
Cardinia Shire Council has a new CEO, James Collins, who said he will bring his almost two decades of experience with councils to lead “real…