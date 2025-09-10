The neighbouring Cardinia Shire Council has announced James Collins, the City of Casey’s current Director of City Planning and Infrastructure, as its new CEO. This followed a special council meeting by Cardinia on Monday night, where its councillors appointed Collins by unanimous vote to the…
From director to CEO
-
Main Street heritage changing hands
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451133 Historic Main Street properties are changing hands as one of the oldest houses on Pakenham is currently for…