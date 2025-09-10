Home » From director to CEO

From director to CEO

The neighbouring Cardinia Shire Council has announced James Collins, the City of Casey’s current Director of City Planning and Infrastructure, as its new CEO. This followed a special council meeting by Cardinia on Monday night, where its councillors appointed Collins by unanimous vote to the…

  • Main Street heritage changing hands

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451133 Historic Main Street properties are changing hands as one of the oldest houses on Pakenham is currently for…