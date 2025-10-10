A Dandenong-raised man has avoided jail after causing a victim’s profound head injury during a street-fight. Sam Sua pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to recklessly causing injury. In July 2023, during a night out, the then-27-year-old Sua and the reportedly intoxicated victim clashed…
CCO after ‘devastating’ street-fight injury
-
Merinda Park celebrates Multicultural Family Day
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502814 Merinda Park Learning and Community Centre held Multicultural Family Day on Saturday 4 October. The event featured a…