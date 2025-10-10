A former Casey councillor has criticised a “lack of attention to detail” after receiving a mistaken email from Liberal MP Wendy Lovell, congratulating him on becoming an Australian citizen. The mix-up follows an “administrative error” from Liberal Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell’s office, which…
Ex-Casey councillor slams citizenship email error
-
Five teens charged after alleged carjack attempt
Five teens have been charged after being allegedly tracked in a stolen car by police and attempting a carjacking in Dingley. Air Wing officers located…