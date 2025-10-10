There will be disruptions to metropolitan trains on sections of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines and V/Line trains on the Traralgon and Bairnsdale lines in October, while level crossing removal works continue on Webster Street, Dandenong. Replacement buses will operate: – between Dandenong, East Pakenham…
Upcoming rail disruptions in Melbourne’s south-east
-
Merinda Park celebrates Multicultural Family Day
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502814 Merinda Park Learning and Community Centre held Multicultural Family Day on Saturday 4 October. The event featured a…