Home » Doveton woman and boy tragically drown in Dandenong Creek
,

Doveton woman and boy tragically drown in Dandenong Creek

A 33-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy from Doveton have been identified as the victims of a tragic drowning in Dandenong on 10 November. Greater Dandenong Council held a minute’s silence at its meeting, hours after the pair were believed to have been swept away…

Read more