After a community feedback period in June and July 2025, the Casey Council officers provided an update on the Draft Structure Plan for Berwick Village at the December council meeting. According to the feedback, stakeholders and community members largely supported the draft plan, amassing approximately…
Berwick Village draft plan garners widespread community support
-
Hit-run driver to face sentence
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 244718 Prosecutors have dropped the most serious of 13 charges against an alleged hit-run driver who crashed into a…